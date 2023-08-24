What was described by the Colorado Springs Fire Department as a "very large fire" is now under control, officials said.

Smoke erupted from a scrap pile at Western Scrap Processing, located at 3315 Drennan Industrial Loop, just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews were on scene by 11:45 a.m., according to a social media update.

CSPD public information officer Ashley Franco said the fire sparked in a pile of metal, wood, plastic, rubber and other materials, but the fire's cause is still under investigation.

Smoke was visible from downtown Colorado Springs.

At 1:40 p.m., CSFD said the fire was under control and that crews will be on scene for the next "hour or so" putting out remaining "hotspots" in the rubble.

The extent of damage is currently unknown.

This article will be updated once more information is received.