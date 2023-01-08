Several people are out of their homes after a fire sparked at a house in Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs.

More than 10 fire agencies responded to the fire south of Colorado 94 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters on scene told Gazette news partner the fire began on the front porch of a home before spreading to the barn behind it. The residents were home when it sparked.

“They were inside the house at the time of the fire and they went out to the back door and were able to get all the pets and stuff out at the same time,” Mark Stanwood, Fire Marshall of the Ellicott Fire Department, said.

The Ellicott fire marshal says that other crews were brought in to bring in water because they don’t have any.

