Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the third apartment fire in the city in three days early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived at 805 S. Circle Drive around 1:50 a.m. after a "small fire" ignited in the lower level of the building, firefighters tweeted.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the building, according to the agency's tweets.

No injuries were reported, said Capt. Mike Smaldino, spokesman for the fire department.

The fire started accidentally after oil was left on a stove, Smaldino said.

The fire comes a day after crews rescued residents from the third floor of an apartment building that caught flame Monday morning. Monday's was also caused by items left on the stove, Smaldino said.

Another fire Sunday night left one person dead after they jumped from a burning third-floor apartment.

Police arrested a man suspected of arson and murder in connection with Sunday's fire.