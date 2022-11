Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of an RV fire that ignited a power pole Wednesday. The hazardous materials unit is also there to assess for hazardous fluids.

Crews responded to the area of 3303 Santa Rosa St. near The Citadel mall and reported the fire was mostly out as of 6:48 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital with “moderate to severe injuries.”

Vehicles sustained damage in adjoining properties, authorities say. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.