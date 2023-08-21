Several residents are safe after a northeast Colorado Springs home caught fire early Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported.
Crews responded to reports of a house and deck on fire on Buttermilk Circle, in a neighborhood south of the intersection of Union and Dublin boulevards, around 5:30 a.m.
Crews had controlled the fire by around 6:10 a.m., according to a post on social media.
The fire's cause is currently unknown but investigators were on scene, CSFD said. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.
