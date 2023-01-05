Platte Structure Fire.jpg

Colorado Springs crews battle a structural fire on Platte Avenue and Circle Drive on Thursday afternoon.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Several Colorado Springs fire crews on Thursday battled a “commercial structure fire” in the area of Platte Avenue and Circle Drive, according to a tweet from the department.

Fire crews reported the fire at 620 Juanita St. was under control just before 4 p.m. Firefighters will remain on the scene to search for hotspots.

Two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

