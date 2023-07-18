Firefighters are battling a small brush fire north of Pueblo but expect to have it fully contained in the coming hours, Pueblo County Sheriff's officials announced Tuesday evening on Twitter.

Crews with Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services fire team and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control were fighting a small 1-acre fire by Fountain Creek, north of Pueblo, sheriff's officials reported just before 5 p.m. on social media.

Smoke may be visible east of Interstate 25, they said.

A helicopter crew was helping fight the blaze burning in dead trees and brush along the creek bed because of the difficulty in reaching the fire by foot or vehicle due to the terrain, officials said on Twitter.

The fire, reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, is 75% contained as of about 5 p.m. and no structures are threatened, the post said. Crews anticipate fully containing the fire over the coming hours.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.