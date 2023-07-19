A small brush fire burning north of Pueblo has been fully contained and cleared, Pueblo County Sheriff's officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
The fire, which eventually burned just under an acre of downed trees, limbs and brush by Fountain Creek north of Pueblo, was reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and did not threaten structures, sheriff's officials reported.
The department said the fire had been cleared around 3 p.m. Wednesday, but that crews will continue to monitor the area for a few days.
Crews with Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services fire team and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control were fighting the small blaze.
Smoke may be seen east of I-25, north of Pueblo as Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services fire and State Division of Fire Prevention and Control work a 1-acre fire by Fountain Crk. Helo crew helping due to difficulty reaching fire by foot/vehicle due to terrain/access issues. pic.twitter.com/r5d0nYJ8q0— PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) July 18, 2023
A helicopter crew on Tuesday also helped fight the blaze burning in dead trees and brush along the creek bed because of the difficulty in reaching the fire by foot or vehicle due to the terrain, officials said.
The fire's cause is still under investigation.
