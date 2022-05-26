A wildfire that briefly spurred mandatory evacuations in Falcon has been contained, according to the Falcon Fire Department.
The fire was reported contained about 25 minutes after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced that mandatory evacuations were in effect for an area east of Highway 24, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Per @FalconFireDept this fire is contained. As of this time, the evacuations are still in place. https://t.co/38BvA1tClB pic.twitter.com/xkLn2GK5cq— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 26, 2022
The Sheriff's Office lifted evacuation orders roughly 30 minutes after announcing them on Twitter.
Residents in the area south of Judge Orr Road, west of Curtis Road, north of Falcon Highway and east of Highway 24 may return home.
Falcon Highway will remain closed while crews continue to attack hot spots.
Visual Map of Evac Boundaries https://t.co/tVTaRUSfcN pic.twitter.com/6EPZEzpkki— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 26, 2022
This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates.