Several emergency crews on Sunday evening were fighting to control a fast-moving wildfire in Saguache County, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
No containment information is currently available on the blaze, which was first reported just after 4 p.m. and had grown to 85 acres in less than three hours.
About 30 homes in or near the La Garita Creek area have been evacuated and county residents have been advised to be ready to leave their homes on short notice, officials said. Center High School is the designated evacuation point.
“If you see the fire and feel like you need to evacuate then DO SO!” the Office of Emergency Management tweeted.
U.S. Forest Service has taken charge of the scene and multiple aircraft are either fighting the fire or en route, officials said.
This is a developing story.