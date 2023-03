Firefighters battled a house fire in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The blaze was located at 1921 Saratoga Drive and was reported just after 6 p.m.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that fire officials were able to quickly put out the fire.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.