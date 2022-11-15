Fire crews reported a commercial structure fire in northeast Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.
Fire fighters responded to a blaze at 3030 N. El Paso Street at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday night. Official said crews on the scene reported "heavy smoke" coming from the structure.
Update - CSFD crews are still working to contain the fire on N El Paso. pic.twitter.com/xIB6OKh5xv— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2022
The fire department reported the main body of fire was out at 8:01 p.m. and that crews will remain on the scene to continue searching for hotspots.
There have been no reports of injuries and the cause is unknown at this time. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.