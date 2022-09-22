One firefighter was injured while responding to a restaurant fire in northeast Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

Around 12:30 a.m., CSFD said crews were responding to Gunther Toody's diner, located near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Powers Boulevard, for reported fire and smoke coming from the inside of the building.

“They were able to initially knock down the fire that was in the back of the building, but at some point in there, the fire grew a little bit bigger than what they had initially seen, so we had to pull those initial firefighters out,” fire department spokesman Capt. Michael Smaldino told Gazette news partner KKTV.

The department said one firefighter was injured in the leg during the fire and was transported to the hospital in "stable condition."

Crews said the blaze was under control around 1:45 a.m.

Smaldino told KKTV that the restaurant likely sustained "extensive damage" inside. The department said it is investigating what caused the fire, but has ruled out arson, according to KKTV.

The station reported that crews could be on scene until noon Thursday.

Man accused of killing teen Colorado Springs Walgreens co-worker headed to trial
2 suspects in Knob Hill robbery escape after crashing into police vehicles

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments