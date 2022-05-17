Seven mobile homes were destroyed in the deadly fire that ripped through two Colorado Springs mobile home parks Thursday, killing one person and causing more than $56,500 in damages, the El Paso County assessor said Tuesday.

Assessor Steve Schleiker told commissioners four mobile homes in Skylark Mobile Home Park and three in neighboring Falcon Estates Mobile Home Park in the 3800 block of North Cascade Avenue were lost in the blaze, for a total loss of $56,553. Thanks to firefighting efforts, the damage was not as bad as it could have been, he said.

"That damage was mitigated quite a bit," he said. "As we know, we had several fires occurring at the same time."

High winds with gusts up to 53 mph blew the flames from a single structure, where the fire began before noon Thursday in Skylark Mobile Home Park, into neighboring Falcon Mobile Home Park, Schleiker said.

The dollar amount of the losses, he said, is relatively low because many of the homes were manufactured before 1976 and "hold very little value." Colorado statute does not allow moving permits for manufactured homes made prior to 1976, so they cannot be moved, he said, affecting their value.

"What concerns me about this is these are ... property owners that basically lost everything, and this is virtually all that they had," Schleiker said.

"I am just so sorry for the residents there," said Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf, whose district includes the mobile home parks. "(Those who have lost their homes) are in a very difficult place, trying to find a new place to live. It is a sad story but it does illustrate how dangerous the fire conditions are that we have today."

Schleiker said he plans to host town hall meetings open to all residents in both mobile home parks and other county and city officials to discuss the damages, including smoke damage, which Schleiker said his teams were unable to address during their assessments Friday.

Commissioners also lauded firefighting efforts by first responders and noted the heightened fire danger El Paso County and the Pikes Peak region are experiencing.

A burn ban in Colorado Springs and fire restrictions in Fountain and unincorporated El Paso County went into effect Monday afternoon after several blazes broke out in the city last week. The orders are in place until further notice.

Also on Monday, Teller County officials asked Gov. Jared Polis to declare a statewide wildfire emergency. They cited the High Park fire, which ignited Thursday just outside Cripple Creek , and other recent wildfires in the request for the declaration, which would allow the state to access emergency funds and allocate additional resources in support of current and future firefighting efforts.