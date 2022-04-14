The Colorado Springs Fire Department is enacting a burn restriction order for the city, effective Friday, officials announced.

Officials cited current drought conditions, dry fuel moisture levels and an increase in the occurrence of grass fires in undeveloped areas of the city .

The city had previously been under a burn restriction order from September 2021, officials said. The order was lifted Feb. 25. Under the restrictions, recreational fires are prohibited, as well as operating small-engine equipment such as chainsaws without a properly installed, maintained and functioning spark arrestor. Outdoor smoking is prohibited in all city-owned parks and open spaces. Outdoor fireplaces and outdoor cooking are still allowed.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs has had a drier year than most, recording only 1.53 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1. The normal average is 1.89 inches. In terms of snowfall, the area has seen 23.1 inches since July 1 of last year, compared to the normal amount of 29 inches.

Fountain and unincorporated areas of El Paso County are also under fire restrictions.

