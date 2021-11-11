Sierra.jpg

Sierra High School is one of the Harrison schools that district officials say will benefit if voters approve the district's request to have its TABOR-imposed revenue limits lifted.

 Google Maps image

Sierra High School canceled school Thursday after one student allegedly lit a flare inside a classroom, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said. 

Police said a fire alarm was activated at Sierra at around 8:10 a.m. The school resource officer discovered a student had lit a flare which was burning on the floor of a classroom. Police say a staff member put out the fire with an extinguisher. 

The entire school was evacuated due to heavy smoke and school was canceled for the day. Police said the student responsible was identified and arrested.   

