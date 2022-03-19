Police lights

Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are on the scene of a high-angle rescue at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, officials with the department announced on Twitter Saturday. 

Crews were working to a locate a person who reported having a minor injury. 

Firefighters reported the rescue just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Twitter. 

