Colorado Springs firefighters rescued a stranded paraglider at Red Rock Canyon Open Space Saturday night.
Crews worked for more than two hours to locate and rescue the paraglider, who reported having a minor injury and was stuck near the Section 16 trailhead off Lower Gold Camp Road.
Firefighters reported the high-angle rescue just before 7:30 p.m. on Twitter.
Shortly after 10 p.m., the fire department tweeted that the "patient was packaged" and that "trail evac. was taking place." The rescue was estimated to be completed by 11 p.m.
A dozen firefighters and eight members of El Paso County Search and Rescue assisted.
