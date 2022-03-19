Police lights

Colorado Springs firefighters rescued  a stranded paraglider at Red Rock Canyon Open Space Saturday night. 

Crews worked for more than two hours  to locate and rescue the  paraglider, who reported having a minor injury and was stuck near the Section 16 trailhead off Lower Gold Camp Road. 

Firefighters reported the high-angle rescue just before 7:30 p.m. on Twitter.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the fire department tweeted that the "patient was packaged" and that "trail evac. was taking place." The rescue was estimated to be completed by 11 p.m.  

A dozen firefighters and eight members of El Paso County Search and Rescue assisted.  

