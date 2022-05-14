The effects of dry, windy conditions were felt again Saturday with another grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport.
Meanwhile, the High Park fire continued to grow in Teller County.
The High Park fire near Cripple Creek has surpassed 1,000 acres and was 10% contained as of Saturday morning, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced.
Cripple Creek Fire Department, Colorado Springs Fire, El Paso County Wildland Fire, Lake George Fire Protection District, Genesee Fire Protection District, Florissant Fire Protection District, the Bureau of Land Management and others are all battling the wildfire. In addition, state and federal resources are assisting.
About 120 homes are under an evacuation order with many more in pre-evacuation status, Lt. Renee Bunting, spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office said.
Bunting said the blaze was able to grow by more than 250 acres Friday due to a combination of "burnout operations and wind-driven fire." She added nearly a quarter of the growth happened overnight — approximately 70 acres — when the blaze jumped the creek.
County Road 1, which connects Florissant to Cripple Creek, was reopened Saturday morning.
Near Colorado Springs Airport, fire crews with Colorado Springs Fire Department were able to knock down Saturday's blaze within 50 minutes and halt it at 5 acres.
Fire officials have not yet released a cause for the airport fire.