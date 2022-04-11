VA Fire.png

Colorado Springs firefighters battled a blaze near the VA Medical Center in Colorado Springs on Monday night, April 11, 2022.

Colorado Springs fire crews extinguished a 1-acre grass fire near the VA medical clinic  Monday night, according to a tweet from the department.

Firefighters initially estimated the fire, reported shortly before 8 p.m., was at 2 acres. 

No structure were damaged and no injures were reported. The fire department said multiple engines were on scene to protect nearby homes. 

Firefighters deployed a drone to get an overview of the blaze and to assist with operations; aerial photos shared on Twitter show a charred area on a hill above homes. 

The fire department said firefighters would remain on scene throughout the night to patrol for hotspots. 

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers who responded to assist with the fire found a "transient camp on the hillside with active flames that had spread from windy conditions."

Police said the incident would be referred to Homeless Outreach Team, which would "investigate the homeless camp and responsible parties." 

Dry, warm weather and high winds have helped spark several recent fires in southern Colorado.  At least four fires burned around Colorado on Sunday, three of which prompted evacuations. Fire conditions are expected to continue Tuesday.

