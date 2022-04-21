The National Weather Service warns that conditions in southern Colorado Friday "will be volatile, explosive ... in terms of fire weather concerns."
The weather service said there hasn't been a day with conditions like this since 2018.
High winds, low humidity and warm temperatures are creating the perfect conditions for wildfires, and "Tomorrow, we're worried," said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino. "We have a significant chance if a fire starts for it to become something major."
Smaldino said the department's wildfire mitigation group will decide the level of fire danger at various fire stations Friday morning after reviewing the fuels or combustible elements in each area. Smaldino expects there'll be a high or very high level of fire risk.
In addition to the 23 engines the Fire Department employs daily, Smaldino said they may increase staffing and deploy wildland firefighting equipment in preparation for any wildland or grass fires.
In the event the department opts to employ increased staffing, Smaldino said 10-12 firefighters will be placed specifically on wildland fire duty. In addition, he said the department will make use of brush trucks or Ford-550-type trucks with 300-gallon tanks and a pump attached the them. The trucks can go off road and offer fire crews more maneuverability than a standard engine.
Fire officials will also call in wildland engines, which Smaldino said are between a brush truck and a standard engine, equipped with more water alongside hand tools and chain saws, but still able to do some off-roading and be more versatile.
Forecasters say for the southern part of the state, everywhere south of the Interstate 70 junction in Denver to Raton and east of I- 25 to Lamar is under a red-flag warning. The warning continues west of I-25 to Saguache.
Damaging winds and EXTREME FIRE DANGER will spread across southern Colorado on Friday. Areas of blowing dust will be likely. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible near the Kansas border while snow spreads into the Continental Divide. Please stay weather aware! #cowx pic.twitter.com/p3DraTerS7— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 21, 2022
The danger zone doesn't end there. In fact, more than half the state is under a red-flag warning. Meteorologists in Boulder said that some of the conditions that will be present Friday are worse than they were during the Marshall fire, the state's most devastating wildfire, which destroyed 1,000 homes in December.
“There’s a much larger area under the gun than there was for the Marshall fire,” said Greg Hanson, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Boulder. “The Marshall fire was isolated to that one part of Boulder County. The winds Friday won’t be as strong, but we are experiencing much drier conditions.”
A red-flag warning indicates "critical fire weather conditions are either presently occurring or will occur shortly," the weather service's website reads.
Along the Front Range and northeastern plains, there have only been three days this month that have not had a red-flag warning: April 1, 2 and 4, the weather service said.
"We've had 18 days in April where we've had active red-flag warnings. We're getting hard hit by winds and low humidity from Pueblo east to Kansas and south to New Mexico," said meteorologist Mike Garberoglio.
Along Colorado's Western Slope, late snows have quenched the fire danger. April has seen just three days of red-flag warnings there, according to the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction.
Besides the fire threat, wind gusts of 50-70 mph are predicted for the Front Range and southern Colorado, posing a danger to high-profile vehicles and some structures.
Smaldino said people should dial 911 when they see smoke, as getting on top of any fire at or the near onset can aid crews in keeping it small.
He also cautioned residents to use their best judgment Friday concerning fire risk.
"Maybe tomorrow, if you were planning on doing outside work that might cause sparks — don't."