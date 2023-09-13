Power was almost completely restored in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday after an underground fire caused a partial blackout early Monday morning, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Utilities spokesman Steve Berry said 10 customers in three downtown buildings were still without power Wednesday morning, down from 130 customers on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters received calls reporting an underground fire shooting flames through manholes on Kiowa Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue. Officials have said 280 metered properties were affected by the outage Monday morning.

Berry said all traffic lights have been restored, though crews could still be spotted downtown working to mitigate damages.

Kiowa Street between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will remain closed for several more days, Berry said, as crews wrap up “permanent repairs” on the electrical system beneath the road.

Both residential and business customers who experienced losses from the outage are encouraged to report them to the Colorado Springs claims number at 719-385-5125.