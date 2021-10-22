Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a house fire in Cheyenne Mountain Friday afternoon.

The fire was at 701 Count Pourtales Drive, officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced on Twitter around 3:45 p.m. Smoke was coming out of the back of the home but ultimately firefighters were able to limit the fire to the ceiling and insulation, officials said.

Firefighters will remain on scene to put out hotspots.