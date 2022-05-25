The Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomed a therapy dog to its team Wednesday afternoon, the fire department announced on Facebook.
Diesel, a wellness therapy dog, is the newest addition to the fire department crew. The black lab was brought into the department to comfort firefighters with stressors, according to CSFD officials.
The fire department got Diesel from GO TEAM Therapy Dogs, a nonprofit that focuses on training dogs to provide support and comfort to those dealing with crises. The nonprofit was founded following the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012.