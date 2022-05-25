CSFD therapy dog

Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomes therapy dog, Diesel, to the team. 

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

The Colorado Springs Fire Department welcomed a therapy dog to its team Wednesday afternoon, the fire department announced on Facebook.

Diesel, a wellness therapy dog, is the newest addition to the fire department crew. The black lab was brought into the department to comfort firefighters with stressors, according to CSFD officials.

The fire department got Diesel from GO TEAM Therapy Dogs, a nonprofit that focuses on training dogs to provide support and comfort to those dealing with crises. The nonprofit was founded following the Waldo Canyon Fire in 2012.

US Forest Service to unveil new airtanker base in Colorado Springs
High Park fire 100% contained, officials say
Recent rain and snow in El Paso County won't end burn ban as fire danger looms

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments