Citing a need to maintain fire hazard awareness amid fire-friendly weather conditions, the Colorado Springs Fire Department will enact burn restrictions until further notice, effective at noon Wednesday, according to a news release from the department.

“Burn Restrictions are going into effect due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs,” the release stated.

The order will prohibit recreational fires, bonfires, open or prescribed burns, recreational fireworks, outdoor smoking in city parks and open spaces, and any type of fire — open or contained — on undeveloped wildland areas, the release stated. Trash burning will also be disallowed.

Violation of the order is punishable by up to $2,500 in fines and/or 189 days in jail, officials said. Any fires caused in violation of the order could be investigated as arson.

Residents are encouraged to report any violations by calling 719-444-7000.

For more information on outdoor burning guidelines, visit the COS Wildfire Ready website at https://www.coswildfireready.org/burn-restrictions.