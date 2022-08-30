CSFD Responding to fire

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to multiple grass fires. 

 Gazette file photo

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to multiple grass fires in the area of Research Parkway and Austin Bluffs Parkway. 

The Fire Department warns of a "heavy fire apparatus presence in the area."

The fires were reported by CSFD just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

