The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to multiple grass fires in the area of Research Parkway and Austin Bluffs Parkway.
The Fire Department warns of a "heavy fire apparatus presence in the area."
The fires were reported by CSFD just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
