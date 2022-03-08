structure fire.jfif

Structure fire at Armstrong and 19th (Provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department) 

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a basement fire near Old Colorado City Tuesday night, department officials announced. 

The fire is located near Armstrong Avenue and North 19th Street, according to a tweet sent by fire officials just before 10 p.m. As of 10:31 p.m., crews were still trying to get the fire under control. 

