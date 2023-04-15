Fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a house fire.

 Photo courtesy of CSFD PIO.

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire, this morning at 8:40 a.m., according to a tweet from their department.

The fire is located at on East Cheyenne Road off of Nevada Avenue. Fire can be seen through the roof, crew members are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes.