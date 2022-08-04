fire jb1.JPG

Colorado Springs fire crews responded to a fire at Tejon Street and Cheyenne Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

 Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working a two-alarm fire in the area of Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street.

Smoke was visible around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

In an update sent just after 2:10 p.m., the fire department said the blaze is located at a building under construction at 5 E. Romona Ave. Firefighters have the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.

