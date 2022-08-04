The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working a two-alarm fire in the area of Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street.
Smoke was visible around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.
Update- Fire was determined to be accidental, fire caused by welding while the building was under construction. 53 Firefighters responded and the fire was under control within 40 minutes of arrival of first crew. No injuries were reported #ColoradoSpringsFire #2ndAlarm pic.twitter.com/OSjFsCmM3G— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 4, 2022
In an update sent just after 2:10 p.m., the fire department said the blaze is located at a building under construction at 5 E. Romona Ave. Firefighters have the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.