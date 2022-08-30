Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a homeless camp fire on Janitell Road near Fountain Creek Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet sent at 2:45 p.m., the fire was quickly extinguished. Fire officials said this is the second grassfire today, with the first being a "suspicious" fire off Austin Bluffs Boulevard and Research Parkway. Fire officials also cautioned that fuels are quickly drying out in the heat.
#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD and SHFD on scene of a homeless camp fire that spread throughout the encampment and surrounding vegetation. Near Janitell along Fountain Creek. Fire is now out. 2nd grass fire today in the city, fuels are drying out quickly! pic.twitter.com/FrtvysXptc— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 30, 2022