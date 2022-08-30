CSFD Responding to fire (copy)

Colorado Springs Fire Department officials extinguished a homeless camp fire on Janitell Road near Fountain Creek Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2022.

 Gazette file photo

According to a tweet sent at 2:45 p.m., the fire was quickly extinguished. Fire officials said this is the second grassfire today, with the first being a "suspicious" fire off Austin Bluffs Boulevard and Research Parkway. Fire officials also cautioned that fuels are quickly drying out in the heat. 

