Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are battling a structure fire threatening at least two single-wide trailer homes south of Garden of the Gods Road and just east of Interstate 25 Wednesday evening, department officials announced on Twitter.
Fire crews have knocked down the initial fire, located on Sunflower Road, and are searching two structures. At least one person is injured, according to officials. The blaze was first reported shortly before 5:45 p.m.
Firefighters had signaled a second alarm, but canceled it after the blaze was knocked down.