CSFD.jpeg

Colorado Springs fire crews are fighting a grass fire near UCCS, a department official tweeted.

The fire is located at 4880 N. Nevada Ave., near the Lowes and University Village. Further details on the fire are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

