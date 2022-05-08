Colorado Springs fire crews are fighting a grass fire near UCCS, a department official tweeted.
The fire is located at 4880 N. Nevada Ave., near the Lowes and University Village. Further details on the fire are unavailable at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The fire on N Nevada is under control and determined to be approximately 2 acres. CSFD crews were able to quickly contain the fire in 20 minutes with 6 apparatus and 24 firefighters. No reported injuries at this time. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/FDPmMlhgMU— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 8, 2022