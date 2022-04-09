The Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly extinguished a grass fire Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from CSFD.
The fire department reported there was a small grass fire along a roadway off Hancock Expressway and South Circle Drive, just after 2 p.m.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire B11,E11,BC2,W4— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 9, 2022
HANCOCK EY/S CIRCLE DR
SMALL GRASS/BRUSH FIRE- E11 has water on the fire. Fire is along roadway- please avoid the area. No injuries, and no structures threatened. Crews in mop up phase now.
The grass fire was extinguished less than 25 minutes later, and the fire department is asking citizens to avoid the area.
There were no injuries reported and the cause is still under investigation.