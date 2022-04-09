csfd grass fire

Fire crews extinguish a grass fire near Hancock Expressway and South Circle Drive Saturday afternoon.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

The Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly extinguished a grass fire Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from CSFD.

The fire department reported there was a small grass fire along a roadway off Hancock Expressway and South Circle Drive, just after 2 p.m. 

The grass fire was extinguished less than 25 minutes later, and the fire department is asking citizens to avoid the area.

There were no injuries reported and the cause is still under investigation. 

