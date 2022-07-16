attic fire.jfif

The home 80 Briarcrest Place (Provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department)

Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department knocked down an attic fire that was possibly started by a lightning strike Saturday night, officials with the department announced in a tweet. 

At 7:40 p.m., officials said that a home at 80 Briarcrest Place had a fire in the attic space. At 7:51 p.m., fire officials said they had found additional areas of fire. The fire has been knocked down, officials said.

In another update sent at 8:20 p.m., fire officials said residents were home at the time of the fire and evacuated with their two dogs. No injuries have been reported, officials said. 

