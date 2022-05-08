Colorado Springs fire crews quickly doused a grassfire before it could grow out of control Sunday afternoon. 

The fire, which officials estimated at 2 acres, started along a trail behind a Lowe's home improvement store at 4880 North Nevada Ave., not far from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

About two dozen firefighters were able to contain the blaze in 20 minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

