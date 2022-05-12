UPDATE 5:45 P.M.

The Colorado Springs Airport is not being evacuated at this time, according to airport officials. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office previously said the airport was being evacuated but airport officials have emphasized that the airport is still under a shelter-in-place order at this time.

UPDATE 5:35 P.M.

The Colorado Springs Airport has ceased all inbound operations. Those with upcoming flights should contact their airline directly, airport officials said.

UPDATE 5:30 P.M.

The Colorado Springs Airport is being evacuated due to the fire.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for a neighborhood near the Colorado Springs Airport due to a fire Thursday afternoon, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.

The affected area is south of Milton Proby Parkway, east of Hancock Expressway, north of Bradley Road and Alturas Drive and west of Peak Innovation Parkway in the Security-Widefield area. The blaze is near the Amazon Distribution Center off of Powers Boulevard.

Just before 4:30 p.m. officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said that northbound Powers is closed between Drennan Road and Grinnell Boulevard.

Officials at the Colorado Springs Airport issued a shelter-in-place order for everyone in the building according to a tweet posted at 5:07 p.m.

The airport entrance and exit was blocked off, Aidan Ryan, a Colorado Springs Airport spokeswoman said.

According to officials, there is a fire in the 5000 block of Alturas.

This is a developing story.