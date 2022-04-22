The latest on fires burning in Colorado: 

Fire sparks east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County 

A mandatory evacuation notice is in effect for a fire burning east of Colorado Springs in Peyton, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The fire is burning in the area of Bradshaw Road and Blue Lake Lane. 

The area from Peyton Highway to U.S. 24, and Bradshaw to Spencer Road is under mandatory evacuation.  

The sheriff's office reported the fire at about 6:45 p.m. Friday. 

Peyton fire evacuation map

A fire in Peyton on April 22 has forced evacuations, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Fire sparks northwest of Lake George on U.S. Forest Service lands 

Fire crews with the U.S. Forest Service are battling a 5-acre fire in Park County, on South Park Road, about 16 miles northwest of Lake George, according to the Pike & San Isabel National Forests Cimarron & Comanche National Grasslands Fire Information.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. The cause is under investigation.  

Fire in Florissant area forces evacuations of subdivision 

A fire in Teller County Friday evening has forced mandatory evacuations for a subdivision in the Florissant area. 

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood is under a mandatory evacuation due to fire near Bullion Circle. The sheriff's office reported the fire in a tweet shortly after 5 p.m. 

The following area in Mountain Estates is under pre-evacuation notice according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office: 

  • Southwest of the intersection of S. Mountain Estates Road and N. Mountain Estates Road to Deception Lane.
  • West to Due South Road, including the following streets: Elk Horn, Dillon, Cameron, Big Horn, Utah, and Wahsatch 

The following area is under mandatory evacuation notice: 

  • The north end of Colorado Mountain Estates to the area east of the split at S. Mountain Estates Road and N. Mountain Estates Road and North of Rabbit and Amanda Circle. 

The fire is approximately 5 acres, and appears to have started after a tree fell on a powerline, the sheriff's office said.  

A shelter is being set up at Florissant fire station number one. 

The blaze is being called the Bullion fire. No information on containment was immediately known. 

Colorado Springs fire, sparked by illegal hot work, 75% contained

A grass fire that forced the temporary evacuation of 500 homes Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs is 75% contained, according to Colorado Springs firefighters.

The fire had burned an estimated 17 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters originally reported the size of the blaze to be around 3-5 acres.

No structures were destroyed or damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is illegal hot work, specifically welding, according the fire department. Read the full story here.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments