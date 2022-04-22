The latest on fires burning in Colorado:
Fire sparks east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County
A mandatory evacuation notice is in effect for a fire burning east of Colorado Springs in Peyton, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The fire is burning in the area of Bradshaw Road and Blue Lake Lane.
The area from Peyton Highway to U.S. 24, and Bradshaw to Spencer Road is under mandatory evacuation.
The sheriff's office reported the fire at about 6:45 p.m. Friday.
Fire sparks northwest of Lake George on U.S. Forest Service lands
Fire crews with the U.S. Forest Service are battling a 5-acre fire in Park County, on South Park Road, about 16 miles northwest of Lake George, according to the Pike & San Isabel National Forests Cimarron & Comanche National Grasslands Fire Information.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. The cause is under investigation.
Fire in Florissant area forces evacuations of subdivision
A fire in Teller County Friday evening has forced mandatory evacuations for a subdivision in the Florissant area.
According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood is under a mandatory evacuation due to fire near Bullion Circle. The sheriff's office reported the fire in a tweet shortly after 5 p.m.
The following area in Mountain Estates is under pre-evacuation notice according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office:
- Southwest of the intersection of S. Mountain Estates Road and N. Mountain Estates Road to Deception Lane.
- West to Due South Road, including the following streets: Elk Horn, Dillon, Cameron, Big Horn, Utah, and Wahsatch
The following area is under mandatory evacuation notice:
- The north end of Colorado Mountain Estates to the area east of the split at S. Mountain Estates Road and N. Mountain Estates Road and North of Rabbit and Amanda Circle.
The fire is approximately 5 acres, and appears to have started after a tree fell on a powerline, the sheriff's office said.
A shelter is being set up at Florissant fire station number one.
The blaze is being called the Bullion fire. No information on containment was immediately known.
This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Northend of Colorado Mountain Estates to the area east of the split at S. Mountain Estates Rd and N. Mountain Estates Rd and north of Rabbit and Amanda Cir. is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bullion Cir— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 23, 2022
This is the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Colorado Mountain Estates is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Bullion Circle. You should evacuate now. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Follow @TCSOPIO or tune to local media for updates.— Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) April 22, 2022
Colorado Springs fire, sparked by illegal hot work, 75% contained
A grass fire that forced the temporary evacuation of 500 homes Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs is 75% contained, according to Colorado Springs firefighters.
The fire had burned an estimated 17 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters originally reported the size of the blaze to be around 3-5 acres.
No structures were destroyed or damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is illegal hot work, specifically welding, according the fire department. Read the full story here.