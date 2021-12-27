Colorado's multimission aircraft found three hot spots when it flew over the Blodgett Peak fire northwest of Colorado Springs on Monday, according to the National Forest Service.
The plane identified the smoldering areas with infrared and color sensors. Its findings will guide a Type 3 helicopter's water drops, said Ralph Bellah, spokesman for the fire.
The fire, which has burned less than 1 acre, is on national forest land. It wasn't sending up pockets of smoke Monday morning, but as the day warms some smoke could become visible, Bellah said.
Bellah said he expected the fire to keep burning until snow arrives later in the week.
"We’ll be patrolling and have people out there definitely checking on it," he said.
The fire has remained small because it is burning in rocky terrain where fuels are sparse, Bellah said.
It remained 50% contained after crews put in a hand-built fire line.
A pre-evacuation notice for the Peregrine subdivision was lifted on Sunday.