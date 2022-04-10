A fire east of Colorado Springs has forced mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The blaze was burning near Patton Drive and North Curtis Road in Peyton, officials said. Two structures had been affected as of 5:50 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
The evacuation area ran east to Slocum Road, west to Curtis Road, north to Falcon Highway and south to Colorado 94. The remaining area east to Peyton Highway, with the same north and south boundaries, is under a pre-evacuation orders, the sheriff's office said.
Residents in the area were advised to leave immediately and to refrain from calling 911 unless they were in immediate danger. Sheriff's deputies were going door-to-door to assist with evacuations.
Update: April 10, 5:50 PM Falcon FD is the lead fire agency w/ multiple Fire agency partners collaborating together. EPSO is going door to door in this area to assist in evacuations. Currently, a field, an out building and an unknown structure affected.
Multiple agencies were being called in to assist, with the Colorado Springs Fire Department sending five engines and a battalion commander, the fire department tweeted.
At around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office did not have an estimate for the size of the fire.