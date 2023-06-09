Ten years after a devastating wildfire tore through Black Forest, community members and others, including U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs), will gather Saturday to honor past and current recovery efforts during a Black Forest fire remembrance event.

The Black Forest fire ignited on June 11, 2013, destroyed nearly 500 homes and claimed the lives of two people and a number of animals, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history at the time. Since then, the community has worked to remove burnt trees and implement other mitigation tactics, and organizers aim to bolster those continued efforts through educational and tree replanting opportunities on Saturday, according to a news release.

The event, hosted by the nonprofit Black Forest Community Club and volunteer-led Black Forest Festival & More group, is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the Black Forest Community Center and the Black Forest Log School Park at 12530 Black Forest Road.

Lamborn will attend as a keynote speaker, the release said.

Community members who have trees from their property can donate them on Saturday through the REGROW TO RESTORE community project, connecting them with residents whose properties were destroyed in the fire.

"If able, attendees of the event are encouraged to dig and pot a small sapling from their property and bring it to the event," the release stated. "Project leaders will be onsite during the event to coordinate transplants.

The remembrance will also feature a "Scout-led Flag Ceremony," an information booth from the Colorado State Forest Service on Firewise Communities and proper mitigation, as well as other informational booths and speakers, the release said.

Hot dogs and other food will be available to purchase, but attendees are also encouraged to bring a packed lunch to the Log School Park.

According to the community website, volunteers interested in coordinating replants can email WeAreBlackForestCO@gmail.com.