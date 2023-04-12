Evacuation orders in the area of Hartsel in Park County have transitioned to pre-evacuations as of 8 p.m. Wednesday evening for the Badger Creek fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon southwest of Wilkerson Pass.

The fire was at 41 acres as of 3 p.m. and is burning near Latigo Loop and McMurray Road, which is south of U.S. 24 near Pike and San Isabel National Forest land, according to an alert from the county. It was first reported around noon.

Hartsel Fire Protection District, Southern Park County Fire Protection District and air support were on the scene Wednesday.

Several structures are reportedly at risk and an evacuation order was put in effect for a five-mile radius in Badger Creek Ranch. That same area is now under pre-evacuation at 8 p.m., according to an update from Park County.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

An emergency shelter is set up at the Fairplay Community Center, 880 Bogue St. Livestock and other large animas can be moved to the Fairplay Fairgrounds.

Neither the containment nor the cause of the fire has been reported.

Firefighters continue battling the 403 fire that has burned 1,518 acres in Park and Teller counties since last week, with 88% containment as of Tuesday. The Park County Sheriff's Office said last week that the 403 fire was allegedly caused by improper disposal of ashes.

Crews are also containing the Rampart fire in El Paso County, which sparked Tuesday and was 50% contained by late Wednesday afternoon.

High fire danger is expected across south and southeast Colorado through Thursday as winds pick up amid continued dryness and heat.

This is a developing story and will be updated.