fire

Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel on scene Saturday morning near North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue. Photo courtesy KKTV.

 Courtesy of KKTV

Colorado Springs police are investigating potential arson as officers found a vehicle on fire behind a business near Platte Avenue early Saturday morning, officials with the police department said. 

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday police officers noticed what at first appeared to be a structure fire near the 4600 block of Town Center Drive. When they searched the area, they noticed the blaze was coming from a vehicle parked behind a business, officials said. 

Mother, infant son, identified as victims in east Colorado Springs homicide

The vehicle was "fully engulfed," according to officials. No arrests have been made at this time. 

Load comments