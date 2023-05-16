A fire that started on the roof of a building near downtown Colorado Springs late Monday night may have been set on purpose, according to police.

Fire and police personnel responded to an 11:50 p.m. call about a structure fire on South Tejon Street near Pikes Peak Avenue, police said. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

The blaze was atop the Japanese restaurant Fujiyama according to the Gazette's media partner KKTV.

Two witnesses saw an unidentified male, wearing a dark beanie and red hooded sweatshirt and possibly carrying a gas can, leaving the area.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which is being investigated as an arson, police said.