LEFT: The Arkansas Riverwalk Trail follows the Arkansas River with lots of riparian shrubs and trees that provide great birding, especially in morning hours during spring and fall migration.

 photos courtesy of Joe LaFleur

The Arkansas River Trail in Pueblo will reopen Saturday after being closed due to a fire in the area Sunday, officials with Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced. 

Following evaluations, monitoring of hot spots, and clean up efforts including the clearing of a couple trees that may have posed a safety concern to visitors, the trail will reopen. The area in question was on the northside about half a mile in length, officials said. The stretch is from City Park to the Whitlock Water Treatment Plant.

