The Arkansas River Trail in Pueblo will reopen Saturday after being closed due to a fire in the area Sunday, officials with Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced.
Following evaluations, monitoring of hot spots, and clean up efforts including the clearing of a couple trees that may have posed a safety concern to visitors, the trail will reopen. The area in question was on the northside about half a mile in length, officials said. The stretch is from City Park to the Whitlock Water Treatment Plant.