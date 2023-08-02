Four residents have been displaced following a fire that broke out late Tuesday at a Colorado Springs apartment complex, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, CSFD responded to a fire at the Fountain Springs apartment complex near Jet Wing Drive and Fountain Blvd.

Responding fire officials discovered the cause to be unattended cooking that sparked the fire and was quickly contained by the first arriving fire engine within minutes of arrival, according to a department social media post.

“The fire was contained to a single apartment with no other units affected,” the department wrote to Twitter.

Four individuals have been displaced due to fire damage, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene, officials said.

