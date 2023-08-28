six people and five pets were displaced, according to a social media by the fire department.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex located at 2517 E. Pikes Peak Ave at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
A second alarm was called six minutes after initial crewmembers got to the scene.
Four units were impacted by the fire. A total of six people and five pets were displaced, according to a social media by the fire department.
The fire was under control as of 11:21 a.m., but crews remained on scene to watch for hotspots.
