The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex located at 2517 E. Pikes Peak Ave at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A second alarm was called six minutes after initial crewmembers got to the scene.

Four units were impacted by the fire. A total of six people and five pets were displaced, according to a social media by the fire department.

The fire was under control as of 11:21 a.m., but crews remained on scene to watch for hotspots.

