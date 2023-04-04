A fire that has burned more than 1,500 acres in Park and Teller counties was allegedly human caused, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

While the investigation is ongoing, it is believed that the fire started behind the home of a resident, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Its origin may be connected to improper disposal of ashes, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The individual involved is known to law enforcement, but has not been named, KKTV reports.

“We are seeking criminal charges and will to the fullest extent of the law. This fire was preventable. While it may seem early in the fire season, we remind everyone to use caution when dealing with any open flames, ashes or heat sources,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The fire remained at 1,518 acres and 60% contained as of the latest update from officials Tuesday on the 403 Fire Facebook group.

Officials said there was reduced fire personnel Wednesday, allowing firefighters to take necessary precautions as they continue to patrol and work the fire's edge.

Residential areas placed under mandatory evacuation last Thursday were changed to pre-evacuation status as of noon Sunday, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.