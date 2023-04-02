Fire crews battling the 403 blaze in Park and Teller counties will receive little assistance from the elements on Monday, but may get some precipitation on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The wildfire was at 1,450 acres and 25% containment as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the South Park Ranger District of the Pike National Forest. Residential areas under mandatory evacuation were changed to pre-evacuation status as of noon Sunday and residents were allowed to return to their homes as firefighting crews from both counties, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and the U.S. Forest Service continued containment and suppression efforts.

Fire officials advise residents to be careful of the smoke in the area, especially the elderly, the very young and people with heart disease or respiratory illnesses.

Monday’s weather conditions are expected to mirror Sunday’s, with a high of about 64 degrees, wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon and gusts of up to 50 mph, according to NWS meteorologist Cameron Simcoe.

“Unfortunately, Monday doesn’t look great for precipitation in that area,” Simcoe said. (Firefighters) have probably got at least one more day of fighting Mother Nature.”

Monday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a slight chance of rain or snow, the weather agency predicts. Tuesday will still be windy, but temperatures should drop to a high of 38 degrees, with a 50% chance of snow showers.

“Hopefully they can get some good moisture up there on Tuesday,” Simcoe said.

Colorado Springs weather is expected to follow a similar pattern. A Red Flag Warning was expected to remain in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, followed by a warm, dry Monday. The wind will persist Monday and part of Tuesday, but snow showers are expected on Tuesday, according to NWS Pueblo.

“The snow (in Colorado Springs) will be pretty light if it happens, and we don’t expect it to accumulate much,” Simcoe said.