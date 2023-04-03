Crews in Park and Teller counties continued to battle and contain the 403 fire, which has grown slightly since Sunday evening, according to the South Park Ranger District of the Pike National Forest.

In a Facebook post around 5:45 p.m. Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said the fire has burned 1,518 acres and is at 60% containment — up from 1,495 acres and 35% containment as of Monday morning.

The fire was at 1,450 acres and 25% containment at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Fire suppression efforts Monday focused on extinguishing hot spots near the fire line, which involved helicopter water drops to areas of the fire with extreme heat, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Into Monday night, firefighting resources including engines, hand crews and hotshot crews were concentrated on extinguishing heat to secure the fire's edge. There were 63 fire personnel fighting the blaze Monday evening, down from 116 around noon.

The Forest Service says the fire incident has decreased in complexity, which it attributed to factors like weather, containment, resources and fire behavior.

Crews in "multi-mission aircraft" operated by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control were scheduled for a flight over the blaze Monday afternoon to provide updates, the post said.

Monday's conditions largely mirror Sunday's high wind speeds and low humidity levels. Current forecasts show winds in the area could reach 28-34 mph and up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Residential areas under mandatory evacuation since Thursday were changed to pre-evacuation status as of noon Sunday and residents were allowed to return to their homes as firefighting crews from both counties, the DFPC and the U.S. Forest Service continued containment and suppression efforts.

Fire officials advised residents to avoid the fire area and be cautious of working personnel and fire vehicles. Residents should also be careful of the smoke in the area, especially the elderly, the very young and people with heart disease or respiratory illnesses.

