Three people were hospitalized Thursday night, one with serious burns, following a crash in which a vehicle caught fire, officials with the Fountain Police Department said. 

Fountain police were notified of the crash at Squirrel Creek and Shumway roads just before 7:40 p.m., officials said. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. 

The department's accident restoration team investigated the crash and determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Squirrel Creek when it drove off the roadway and flipped several times, ejecting the three occupants. Two  were taken to a local hospital, and the third was flown via Flight for Life to Denver for serious burns. 

No other vehicles were involved and police have determined that speed was a factor. They have not yet ruled whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, officials said. 

